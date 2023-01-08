Plaza de Toros Mérida announced a bullfight to commemorate its 94th anniversary

The Plaza de Toros Mérida celebrates its 94th anniversary with a white bullfight next Sunday, January 29

Inaugurated on January 27, 1929, the Plaza de Toros Mérida celebrates its 94th anniversary this year with a bullfight on January 29 at 4:30 p.m.

With 6 bulls from Fernando de la Mora, the poster presents the darling of the Yucatecan fans, Arturo Macias, the greatest Mexican figure, Joselito Adame and the figure of world bullfighting, Andrés Roca Rey

For this traditional bullfight, all attendees are invited to wear white. Tickets are now available to enjoy the bullfighting festival this coming Sunday, January 29.

A bullring with history.

Also called the Monumental de Mérida, the Plaza de Toros was built thanks to the promotion of the businessmen Fernando and Antonio Palomeque Pérez de Hermida; the first bullfight was led by Fermín Espinosa «Armillita».

The famous Spanish bullfighter Manolete had his last performance in Mexico and America in this square on February 9, 1947.

In the bullfighting arena of Mérida, the greatest exponents of bullfighting have performed such as Carlos Arruza, Eloy Cavazos, Manolo Martínez, Curro Rivera, Zotoluco», El Viti, Paco Camino, El Cordobés, El Fandi, Enrique Ponce, Morante de la Puebla, and El Juli, among many others.

