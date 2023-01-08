Plaza de Toros Mérida announced a bullfight to commemorate its 94th anniversary

The Plaza de Toros Mérida celebrates its 94th anniversary with a white bullfight next Sunday, January 29
Inaugurated on January 27, 1929, the Plaza de Toros Mérida celebrates its 94th anniversary this year with a bullfight on January 29 at 4:30 p.m.
With 6 bulls from Fernando de la Mora, the poster presents the darling of the Yucatecan fans, Arturo Macias, the greatest Mexican figure, Joselito Adame and the figure of world bullfighting, Andrés Roca Rey
For this traditional bullfight, all attendees are invited to wear white. Tickets are now available to enjoy the bullfighting festival this coming Sunday, January 29.
A bullring with history.
Also called the Monumental de Mérida, the Plaza de Toros was built thanks to the promotion of the businessmen Fernando and Antonio Palomeque Pérez de Hermida; the first bullfight was led by Fermín Espinosa «Armillita».
The famous Spanish bullfighter Manolete had his last performance in Mexico and America in this square on February 9, 1947.
In the bullfighting arena of Mérida, the greatest exponents of bullfighting have performed such as Carlos Arruza, Eloy Cavazos, Manolo Martínez, Curro Rivera, Zotoluco», El Viti, Paco Camino, El Cordobés, El Fandi, Enrique Ponce, Morante de la Puebla, and El Juli, among many others.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Kanasín Police officers recover stolen motorcycle
Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police.
-
Yucatan police commissioner accused of police abuse
Once again, the municipal police of.
-
Kenyan runner becomes the two-time champion of the Merida Marathon
The Kenyan Erick Monyenye Mose and.
-
More investments than ever before in Yucatan during this administration
As a result of the constant.
-
Mayor joins children from Paraíso and Progreso in the traditional cutting of the Rosca de Reyes
“We had a great night of.
-
Cold Front number 21 makes its entry into the Yucatan Peninsula
After 2 days, there are no.
-
This is how Merida’s “Pasaje Revolución” looks like after modernization works
This Friday the rehabilitation works of.
-
Blockade in Chichén Itzá increases tourism in Izamal and Ek Balam
Since the blockade of Chichén Itzá.
-
Chichén Itzá blockade attempts against the Maya Train Project in Yucatán
The head of the National Institute.
-
Mexicana de Aviación brand was acquired by AMLO’s Federal Government for 815 MDP (42 million USD)
On Friday, the federal government held.
Leave a Comment