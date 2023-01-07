Patronato del Centro Histórico: working for the preservation of Merida’s historic center

The historic center of Mérida is considered a historic monument zone, so its preservation is a priority for government agencies, but also for organizations that work to preserve it, said architect Luis Enrique Roche, president of the Merida Historic Center Board of Trustees.

What is the Patronato del Centro Histórico de Mérida?

It is an organism of linkage, debate, and conjunction of ideas, interests, and efforts of citizens, researchers, and businessmen whose main purpose is the rescue and revitalization of the area considered as historic monuments in the city.

Who are its members?

We are a civil association formed by a group of businessmen who have a common interest and vision: to have a living, functional, and properly organized historic center.

What is its main function?

Liaison, what we want is for people to approach us when they have a need in terms of issues that have to do with regulations in the historic center of Merida, a lot has to do with building permits.

Do you help to get projects approved?

Yes, because many people do not know how to obtain certain permits, whether for construction, modification or change of land use.

What do people who come to you avoid?

More than anything the loss of time, because we have been approached by people who acquire a property in the area of historic monuments and want to remodel it, sometimes to inhabit it, sometimes to turn it into Airbnb, but the project they have cannot be approved and that causes them to be bounced and have to modify it for review, which can sometimes take several months.

Do you charge for this advice?

As we are a board of trustees our advisory services are totally free, but we are going to start giving courses so that people can become familiar with the decrees and regulations that protect the historic center of Merida, so that they have more knowledge. We will charge for these courses because they will be given by specialists.

How many people have approached you?

Approximately three come to us every month, it is not that we can manage a lot because at some point the municipality itself is overwhelmed and has a waiting line before approving each project.

What will you work on in 2023?

During this year we are going to focus on bringing information to the citizens about the functions and scope of the Patronato del Centro Histórico, what we do, what our strengths are, and how we can help them.

How can they approach you?

We have our offices located on 61st and 62nd and 64th Street in downtown Mérida, just around the corner from City Hall, but you can also contact us through Facebook, Twitter, and Whatsapp, where you can find us as Patronato del Centro Histórico de Mérida, or by calling 999 924 4317.

