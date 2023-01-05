Ovidio Guzman son of el Chapo is arrested in Sinaloa… again

The son of the leader of the Sinaloa cartel had already been captured on October 17, 2019 by federal authorities, but was released.

Ovidio Guzmán López , El Ratón , son of drug lord Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán was arrested in Sinaloa during an operation carried out by the Federal Forces, federal government officials reported, an action that unleashed shootings and drug blockades in various areas of Culiacán and surrounding towns.

The officials indicated that actions are currently being carried out to transfer him to a maximum-security prison. In October 2019, Ovidio Guzmán López, known as El Ratón, was arrested for the first time in Culiacán by elements of the Army and the National Guard, but was later released to avoid civilian and military casualties, after the reaction and threats of his hitmen towards the population.

In fact, a year after the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, the Tabasco president acknowledged for the first time that it was he who ordered the stoppage of the operation and later the release of the drug trafficker’s son. The son of the capo heads the list of the 15 criminals that are a priority for Mexico to extradite.



Against Ovidio Guzmán, son of the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, there is a provisional arrest warrant for extradition purposes.

The Americans seek to try him, like his half brother Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, El Chapito, the latter arrested in 2005 and later released by a Federal Court because the Attorney General’s Office could not substantiate his accusation.







