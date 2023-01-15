Ovidio Guzman has been denied protection against extradition

The son of El Chapo Guzmán is in El Altiplano Maximum Security Prison, to continue with his extradition process to the United States.

(Excélsior).- A District Judge denied the definitive suspension in one of the injunction proceedings against Ovidio Guzmán López, El Ratón, which his defense filed to avoid extradition, incommunicado detention, and torture.

According to the ruling, the court declared that it lacked legal jurisdiction to hear and resolve this injunction trial.

On January 5, El Raton’s defense obtained an ex officio suspension with respect to the physical or psychological torture, for the sole purpose of immediately ceasing the execution of such acts and allowing him to communicate with family members or meet with the defenders he designates as such.

However, the new resolution states that the son of Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, El Chapo Guzmán, is at the disposal of the Control Judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the State of Mexico, with residence in Almoloya de Juárez, inside the Centro de Readaptación Social Número Uno, El Altiplano, in order to continue the extradition procedure.

Ovidio Guzmán may challenge the resolution before a court, which will have to decide whether to confirm, modify or revoke the ruling.

TYT Newsroom