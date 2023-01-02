On the last Friday of the year, the Cancun airport exceeded 600 flights in one day

Cancun International Airport programmed a total of 607 flights for this Friday, December 30, according to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (Asur), the company in charge of managing the airport in the northern tourist destination of Quintana Roo.

In total, 312 arrivals and 295 departures will be recorded during the course of the day in the city, leaving a total of 391 foreign flights between landings and take-offs, according to data provided, and that this total includes domestic destinations with connections for today.

Of the arrivals, 198 of them are international flights and 114 are domestic routes; while in the outbound flights, 193 will be to international destinations and 102 flights to and from some Mexican Entities.

Domestic destinations with connections to Cancun airport

Asur informed the list of domestic destinations to which planes will arrive and depart from Cancun’s air terminals:

AIFA (Santa Lucia)

Aguascalientes

Chetumal

Chihuahua

Mexico City

Juarez City

Culiacan

Guadalajara

Leon

Mexicali

Morelia

Monterrey

Puebla

Querétaro

Reynosa

Oaxaca

San Luis Potosi

Tampico

Tijuana

Toluca

Torreon

Tuxtla Gutierrez

Veracruz

Villahermosa

Airlines with operations today in Cancun

The airlines with scheduled operations at Cancun International Airport are:

Aeromar, Aeromexico, Air Canada, Air France, Air Portugal, Air Transat, Alaska, American Airlines, Arajet, Avianca, British Airways, Condor, Conviasa, Copa, Delta, Eurowings, Evelope, Frontier, Gol Líneas Aéreas, Jet Air, JetBlue, Lan Peru, Magnicharter, Sky Airlines Peru, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, Sunwing, Swoop, TAG Airlines, Thomson, Tuifly Nordic, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, Viva Aerobús, Viva Air Colombia, Volaris, Volaris Costa Rica, Volaris Salvador, West Jet, Wingo, World2Fly.

International destinations with connections at Cancun airport

The cities with operations scheduled for this December 30, according to Asur are:

Louis, Toronto, Washington, Montreal, Dallas, Detroit, Vancouver, Edmonton, Boston, Flores, Salt Lake City, Cleveland, Kansas City, Calgary, Lisbon, Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Tampa, Springfield, Raleigh – Durham, Quebec, Ottawa, London, Kelowna, Caracas, New Orleans, Stockholm, Winnipeg, Brasilia, Managua, Brussels, Santo Domingo, Hamilton.

