On the last Friday of the year, the Cancun airport exceeded 600 flights in one day

Cancun International Airport programmed a total of 607 flights for this Friday, December 30, according to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (Asur), the company in charge of managing the airport in the northern tourist destination of Quintana Roo.
In total, 312 arrivals and 295 departures will be recorded during the course of the day in the city, leaving a total of 391 foreign flights between landings and take-offs, according to data provided, and that this total includes domestic destinations with connections for today.
Of the arrivals, 198 of them are international flights and 114 are domestic routes; while in the outbound flights, 193 will be to international destinations and 102 flights to and from some Mexican Entities.
Domestic destinations with connections to Cancun airport
Asur informed the list of domestic destinations to which planes will arrive and depart from Cancun’s air terminals:
- AIFA (Santa Lucia)
- Aguascalientes
- Chetumal
- Chihuahua
- Mexico City
- Juarez City
- Culiacan
- Guadalajara
- Leon
- Mexicali
- Morelia
- Monterrey
- Puebla
- Querétaro
- Reynosa
- Oaxaca
- Querétaro
- San Luis Potosi
- Tampico
- Tijuana
- Toluca
- Torreon
- Tuxtla Gutierrez
- Veracruz
- Villahermosa
Airlines with operations today in Cancun
The airlines with scheduled operations at Cancun International Airport are:
Aeromar, Aeromexico, Air Canada, Air France, Air Portugal, Air Transat, Alaska, American Airlines, Arajet, Avianca, British Airways, Condor, Conviasa, Copa, Delta, Eurowings, Evelope, Frontier, Gol Líneas Aéreas, Jet Air, JetBlue, Lan Peru, Magnicharter, Sky Airlines Peru, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, Sunwing, Swoop, TAG Airlines, Thomson, Tuifly Nordic, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, Viva Aerobús, Viva Air Colombia, Volaris, Volaris Costa Rica, Volaris Salvador, West Jet, Wingo, World2Fly.
International destinations with connections at Cancun airport
The cities with operations scheduled for this December 30, according to Asur are:
Louis, Toronto, Washington, Montreal, Dallas, Detroit, Vancouver, Edmonton, Boston, Flores, Salt Lake City, Cleveland, Kansas City, Calgary, Lisbon, Paris, Frankfurt, Madrid, Tampa, Springfield, Raleigh – Durham, Quebec, Ottawa, London, Kelowna, Caracas, New Orleans, Stockholm, Winnipeg, Brasilia, Managua, Brussels, Santo Domingo, Hamilton.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
A tourist from Guanajuato was involved in traffic accident with a passenger bus in Progreso, Yuc.
Just a couple of hours before.
-
Experts warn about more negative impacts derived from the Maya Train Project
Environmental organizations warned about more negative.
-
Spider monkey killed by a motorist in Puerto Aventuras
A spider monkey that tried to.
-
Fire almost wiped out a family’s assets in Progreso
A fire almost consumed the assets.
-
Carlos Estrada sworn in as UADY’s new rector
On January 1, Carlos Alberto Estrada.
-
Fireworks cause tragedies in at least eight Yucatecan municipalities
The use of pyrotechnics has caused.
-
The State Government supports entrepreneurial projects led by women in rural areas
Continuing with the actions to strengthen.
-
Mérida City Council will offer discounts for citizens who pay property taxes in 2023
Mayor Renán Barrera stressed that attractive.
-
At least 14 dead in Ciudad Juarez prison riot
At least 14 people died in.
-
Why is Fentanyl behind the deadly surge in US drug overdoses?
Buying drugs on the street is.
Leave a Comment