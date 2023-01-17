‘Nights of Kukulcán’ returns to Chichén Itzá

After the resolution of the Chichén Itzá problem, the nightly show Noches de Kukulcán will resume this week, revealed Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, director of the Board of Cultural and Tourist Services Units of the State of Yucatán (Cultur).

He highlighted the agreement reached by the officials of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) with the ejidatarios, artisans, street vendors and tourist guides of Chichén Itzá, to lift the protest and the blockade of highway number 180, specifically the Xcalakoop- Piste, after 10 days of demonstration.

“Now almost everything is working normally, the first day 5,911 people arrived and now the average is 7,000 visitors,” he said during an interview at the International Convention Center.

Therefore, the economy of the place is boosted with the arrival of tourists to this archaeological zone, so that there will soon be a total recovery for the benefit of the hotel, restaurant, artisans, small businesses and tourist guides sectors, etc.

He indicated that the Chichén Itzá Tourist Parador is working to the maximum in view of the massive arrival of visitors, and it is expected that the daily arrival average of 7,000 passersby will be maintained.

Díaz Montalvo expressed that the services provided work adequately in the face of the notable influx, “since only this weekend more than 7 thousand people arrived.”

He added that all that remains is for the Noches de Kukulcán videomapping show to resume, to satisfy the demand of passers-by, eager to observe this digital representation.

So far there is no date for it to resume, but he is confident that it will be in the course of this week.

Questioned about the economic loss caused by the protest, he indicated that the exact figures are available from the Yucatan Fiscal Administration agency (AAFY).

In the 10 days that the demonstration lasted, about 70,000 tourists stopped coming to the area of archaeological monuments, who were transferred to Izamal and Ek’Balam.

Therefore, daily 2 million pesos were not received for entering the site, so the total would amount to 20 million pesos, he said.

Finally, the official highlighted the achievements in tourism, which was one of the key points of the IV Government Report of Mauricio Vila Dosal.

This year a greater tourist dynamism in the entity is expected, so they are prepared through the inns established in the Entity.

TYT Newsroom