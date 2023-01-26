Nearly 900 schools in Yucatan now have internet access

In the first two weeks of February, all public schools in the municipalities of Ixil and Chicxulub Pueblo will have internet service, which will be added to the 895 schools that already have this benefit, announced the Secretariat of Education of the State Government of Yucatán (Segey).

The announcement took place during a working tour to meet with the educational communities of Mocochá, Ixil and Chicxulub Pueblo.

Of the schools that already have internet, according to the Segey platform, 395 get the service through fiber optic, 20 through antenna and 480 through 4G network.

As for the types of schools, 12 are Educational Development Centers (CEDE), three are preschools, 124 preschools, 391 elementary schools, 237 middle schools, 103 high schools, eight higher education schools, 15 Multiple Attention Centers (CAM) and two Job Training Centers.

With 196 schools connected to the Internet, Mérida is the municipality with the highest number of schools with this service, followed by Tizimín with 64, Umán with 55, Kanasín with 24 and Valladolid with 23.

Vidal Aguilar explained that the installation of the internet service will take place during the first two weeks of February and will benefit five schools in Ixil and five in Chicxulub Pueblo, ranging from pre-school to high school.

The progress of the actions to provide Yucatan’s educational buildings with this technological tool can be consulted on an interactive map on the Segey’s web page, where the points served can be seen.

Likewise, sports equipment, the “Mejora tu Secu” Kits were delivered, with basic supplies for the institutions of this level and copies of the state tree planting strategy “One child, one tree“.

TYT Newsroom