More land for the Maya Train Project, 4 plots of land expropriated in southern Quintana Roo

A new decree was published on Thursday, January 26th, in the Official Gazette of the Federation by which the Presidency of the Republic declares of public utility of 10.6 hectares, corresponding to four private lands in the municipalities of Othón Pompeyo Blanco and Bacalar.

The decree authorizes the immediate temporary occupation of the land to be used in the construction of the Mayan Train.

In the second paragraph of the decree, Sedatu states that the filing of any means of defense by the owners does not suspend the occupation of the land.

The affected parties have 10 business days to file, if they consider it necessary, a judicial proceeding, but only to dispute the amount of the indemnification.

TYT Newsroom