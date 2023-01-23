Millions of Mexicans are confident in the SCJN to stop AMLO’s electoral plan B

The President of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, expressed his confidence that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) will reestablish the constitutional order violated by plan B of the electoral reform, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Morena party.

Córdova Vianello confirmed that the Electoral Institute and various political actors are preparing the appeals that will be filed before the highest court in the country to challenge the modification to the electoral laws.

“The institutional route is the only valid way in democracy to settle controversies of this kind, so INE will have to exhaust all the legal instances within its reach to guarantee legality, inhibit the negative impacts of these reforms for our democracy and to continue allowing Mexico to have free and authentic elections in the future”, emphasized the president counselor.

To this end, he explained, counselors, members and officials of the institute have held meetings to analyze the effects on the organization of the elections and the functioning of the electoral institutional framework.

PAN supports the Institute

In defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and democracy, this Monday the national leader of the National Action Party (PAN), Marko Cortés Mendoza, plans to file before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation an action of unconstitutionality against Plan B electoral reforms promoted by the Federal Government.

“Attacking the Judicial Power, as López Obrador is doing, shows that destructive populism seeks to become an authoritarian regime“, he stated, and demanded the Executive to respect the Constitution, the autonomy and the decisions of the Court.

TYT Newsroom