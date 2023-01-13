Mexico arrives at Fitur with a gigantic pavilion

Mexico will have the largest pavilion of all Latin American countries at the International Tourism Fair of Spain (Fitur), to be held from January 18 to 22.

This was announced by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, who said that the pavilion will have an area of 1,111 square meters.

It will house 105 stands or modules where the Mexican delegation, made up of around 270 participants, including representatives from 17 states, legislators and tourism service providers, will be present.

TYT Newsroom