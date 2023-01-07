Mexicana de Aviación brand was acquired by AMLO’s Federal Government for 815 MDP (42 million USD)

On Friday, the federal government held a meeting with former employees of Mexicana de Aviacion with the purpose of acquiring the brand, as well as other assets for 815 million pesos (MDP), but they state that until some of the company’s lawsuits are withdrawn, they will deliver the money.

According to the intentions of the federal government in acquiring the Mexicana de Aviación brand, it is to create an airline run by retired members of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), so now they will be able to use these assets left by Mexicana, which are:

A building in Guadalajara; a floor on Balderas Street in Mexico City; the training center located in front of the Mexico City International Airport; and a flight simulator.

It was through a meeting with the Airline Pilots Union Association (ASPA), the Aviation Flight Attendants Union Association (ASSA), the National Union of Transport, Transformation, Aviation, Services and Similar Workers (SNTTTASS) and the Association of Retirees, Workers and Former Workers of Mexican Aviation (AJTEAM) through the Ministry of Labor, that this mega-sale was agreed upon.

Mexicana de Aviación sued by former workers

José Alonso Torres, ASPA Press Secretary, commented that next Monday, the unions will go to the Federal Conciliation and Arbitration Board to withdraw the lawsuits filed regarding the lack of liquidation of the workers of the extinct airline, which ceased operations in 2010 due to mismanagement by its own owner, Gastón Azcárraga, who left the country after becoming bankrupt.

2019 airline bankruptcy and receivership announced

Despite the fact that Mexicana de Aviación made public information in which they assured that the company was not economically viable without the contribution of its unions, it continued with its functions, and, in addition, created another company named Mexicana Link, which began operating in December 2009.

While Mexicana’s owners were negotiating contracts with the unions, financial problems worsened due to periodic fuel increases and external factors such as the influenza pandemic contingency in 2009.

It was until 2010 to 2014 that several groups showed interest in acquiring the airline; however, as they did not prove resources and did not reach agreements with the workers’ unions, the negotiations did not prosper, so Judge Edith Alarcón, of the Eleventh Civil Court of the Federal District, declared it bankrupt on April 4, 2019.

