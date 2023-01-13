Merida’s O’Horán Hospital has 110 pediatric oncology patients

In Yucatan, the General Hospital “Dr. Agustin O’Horan” attends 110 minors with cancer, within a first-level pediatric oncology area, considered Atenea Evia Ancona, representative of the civil association Sueños de Angel.

However, she said that outside the hospital, many of the families whose children are diagnosed with cancer are of limited resources, which makes it difficult to pay for additional expenses beyond those covered by the Health and Welfare Institute (INSABI), such as transportation and nutrient-rich food.

For this reason, he explained that it is necessary the collaboration of the citizenship towards the organizations of the organized civil society, which are dedicated to the support and accompaniment of these families.

It was for this reason that this Thursday they announced the rounding up campaign in support of Sueños de Ángel, which will be carried out through Oxxo stores in Mérida.

“These three months of January, February and March will be the rounding up in favor of Dreams of Angel, which we support children with cancer at the O’horan hospital for 16 years, we are supporting the emotional part, which is an important moment, but also the economic part,” she said.

Evia Ancona explained that the proceeds will be used for the purchase of medicines and hospital supplies needed by pediatric oncology patients.

She added that at present, Sueños de Ángel focuses its efforts on providing medicines such as antibiotics, medical studies, needles, catheters and food supplements, but there are more and more patients who require support and the civil association cannot keep up with the demand.

“They are very low-income patients, patients from towns, from the interior of the state and they do not have the resources, so we are there at the foot of the cannon to support them as much as we can to overcome cancer,” he added.

For this reason, the representative of Sueños de Ángel invited all the people of Yucatán and Campeche to say “yes” to rounding up their pennies, since during the first quarter of the year the money collected through this initiative will go to benefit her organization.

