Merida Weather January 23: SMN forecasts rains for this Monday

According to the forecast of Conagua’s National Meteorological Service, isolated rains are expected for Yucatan this Monday, with gusts of wind and hot temperatures for this January 23.

Partly cloudy skies in the afternoon reaching temperatures of 30 to 35 °C with humidity of 90% and a 15% chance of showers.

These weather conditions are caused by the Cold Front No. 26 that is interacting with a low pressure channel in the southwest of the Gulf of Mexico.

In order to avoid any effects this Monday, it is recommended to keep informed through official means such as the Conagua Meteorological Service and the state Civil Protection.

TYT Newsroom