Merida resident hits the jackpot in the National Lottery on the first day of the year 2023

On Friday, January 13 of this year, the National Lottery jackpot fell in Merida, the first of this year 2023; the winning number was 26988, however the series was not sold in our city, but in Cancun, Quintana Roo; stated Alan Gomez Lopez.

The state manager, Gómez López explained that the 26988 series corresponding to Mérida had been sent for sale to Cancún, Quintana Roo, when the jackpot fell on Friday, January 13, the name of Mérida came out because that is where the series belongs, of the 20 tickets of the series were purchased in Cancún, Quintana Roo.

He emphasized that the 26988 had a prize of 11 million pesos, which will be distributed to the lucky people of Cancun who bought each of the 20 cachitos; the economic benefit will not be distributed in Merida, but in the neighboring city of the Riviera Maya where the series had been sent to be sold.

Gómez López recalled that in 2022 there were 12 major lottery tickets that fell in Mérida, first place, second place, third place and the Zodiac; the economic revenue of the national lottery in the State was 70 million pesos, a figure that they hope to surpass in the course of 2023.

Finally, Gómez López specified that although the National Lottery jackpot was 11 million pesos, last Friday, January 13, which fell in Mérida, this is the first big draw to be held this year in the State, although the ticket was sold in Cancun, Quintana Roo, and the economic benefit will be for the people of Cancun, who will receive 11 million pesos, although the series sent to that city belongs to Yucatán.

TYT Newsroom