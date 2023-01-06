Merida opens seven collection centers for old Christmas trees

In order to prevent Christmas trees from being abandoned in public spaces and vacant lots during the month of January, the City of Merida will have seven collection points for their proper disposal.

Before Christmas, hundreds of Yucatecan families buy natural Christmas trees in stores and supermarkets, but during the month of January they lose their purpose and dry out due to lack of roots.

This motivates the same families who bought them previously to see them as garbage and look for ways to get rid of them at any cost. The objective of this program is to reintegrate these trees into the biological cycle of the soil and prevent them from being dumped on public roads.

To this end, the seven collection centers in Mérida will be located in the four cardinal points of the city. They will operate from Monday to Sunday from January 6 to February 10, from 8 am to 8 pm.

The collection centers are open in the East and West Delegations of Municipal Public Services, in the Emilio Portes Gil and Yucalpetén neighborhoods, respectively, the Xtabay park and the Mega Puntos Verdes of Walmart Campestre, Fut-7 courts in the Las Américas neighborhood, La Capilla park in the Francisco de Montejo neighborhood, and Maestra Consuelo Zavala Castillo park in the Pensiones neighborhood.

Unlike previous years, the Sustainable Development Unit (UDS) of Mérida will not carry out a tree-for-tree exchange, as there is a permanent tree adoption stand that operates successfully throughout the year.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments