Merida Open Akron to be honored with WTA top players

American Sloane Stephens, Polish Magda Linette, and Argentinian Nadia Podoroska will be among the elite players at the Mérida Open Akron 2023 WTA 250, to be held from February 18 to 26, and were presented by Tonatiuh Bravo Salgado, CEO of Mexique Eventos, the main organizer of the event.

The Mérida Open Akron is part of one of the six cities on the circuit, including Acapulco, Los Cabos, Monterrey, Tampico and Guadalajara, prior to the Indian Wells, in California, United States, from March 6 to 19, and it is expected that this event will be consolidated as one of the favorites in the WTA series.

The competition will be staged on hard surface and with a purse of more than 250 thousand dollars, expecting a great participation of women, especially Magna Linette, ranked 28th in the world rankings and one of the best that will be presented during the Open, since in her career she has won two WTA titles, in New York, in 2019, and Hua Hin, a year later.

Bravo Salgado was accompanied at the announcement by Carlos Sáenz Castillo, director of the State Sports Institute (IDEY); Roberto Keller Vales and Oswaldo Millet Palomeque, founding partners of the Yucatán Country Club; Fernando Rodríguez Pria, director of Mercadotecnia Akron; as well as Jorge Haro Giffening, organizer of the Yucatán Junior Tennis World Cup.

TYT Newsroom