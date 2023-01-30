Mérida Open 2023: How to get to the event venue?

From February 18 to 26, the international women’s tennis tournament known as Mérida Open 2023 will be held in Mérida, Yucatán. Athletes from Croatia, Italy, Argentina, and other parts of the world will participate in this event.

This international level competition will be held for the first time in Merida, which positions the city at the same level as places like Guadalajara and Los Cabos, places where important tennis tournaments have been held in the past.

The white city becomes the venue for an international tennis tournament with elite tennis players who will compete for their position on the hard court circuit over 5 rounds of singles play and 4 rounds of doubles play.

Where will it be held?

The event will be held at the Yucatan Country Club, which is a fully planned 325-hectare community in Merida and incorporates amenities and services that allow everything within reach within the area.

The Yucatan Country Club is home to the legendary 18-hole golf course called “El Jaguar“, which features 4 lakes and 5 natural cenotes, making it the most awarded golf course in Mexico, Central and South America.

The golf course “El Jaguar” is the only course in the world with archaeological remains of the ancient Mayan culture, which has earned him recognition.

How to get there?

To get to Merida Country there are several routes, but the Google Maps application agrees that the best route is to take the Merida-Progreso Highway, and exit on Km 15.5 (Chablekal Exit) the take de Progreso-Mérida | Chablekal road, for tow miles and then make a a left at the entrance to the Yucatan Country Club.

TYT Newsroom