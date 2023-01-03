Mérida Fest and Tizimín Expoferia: two Yucatecan festivals you can’t miss!

This week marks the start of the Mérida Fest and the Expoferia de Tizimín, two events that will attract national and foreign visitors and which are expected to bring in good economic revenue.
The Mérida Fest is held to celebrate the anniversary of the capital of Yucatan, which is January 5th and this year celebrates the 481st anniversary of its founding, so it starts on Thursday, Jan. 5th, and dozens of events will be held throughout three weeks.
It is worth mentioning that this event will last until January 29th, due to the various cultural, musical, historical and artistic activities that will take place.
But one of the most awaited fairs in the state is that of Tizimín, which gathers thousands of visitors every year.
This fair will be inaugurated on Tuesday, Jan. 3rd, at 6:00 p.m., when the opening ceremony will take place.
Before the inauguration, there will be a variety of music shows at the Teatro del Pueblo and after the inauguration, there will be a performance by Banda Tierra Nueva and Sonora Santanera Nueva Generación.
To learn more about the program of the ExpoFeria Tizimín and the Mérida Fest, please visit the corresponding websites:
TYT Newsroom
