Mérida creates an app to adopt and report lost pets

In order to promote the culture of responsible adoption and ownership of canines and felines, the Mérida City Hall launched the mobile application “”Esperando por ti””, where you can check the catalog and status of dogs and cats that are in custody at the Centro Municipal de Atención Animal (CEMAA) and are ready to find a permanent home.

The App, which is available in AppStore and Play Store, seeks to minimize the time spent by the animals inside the municipality’s facilities, waiting for a new owner.

Upon downloading, it requires the creation of a profile with the user’s name, phone number and email address, which can be used to access options such as adoption, animal abuse reports, information related to the adoption of trees and the activities carried out by the Sustainable Development Unit of Merida.

Regarding the animals available for adoption, it is divided between the general catalog and those called “emergency cases”, which include cats or dogs that have been waiting for weeks for a new opportunity to have a family.

It should be reiterated that the animals that appear in the application are under the care of CEMAA, where half of the total population are animals in shelter and the other 50 percent have been abandoned by their owners.

Normally, street animals that enter CEMAA due to citizen reports have 72 hours to be recovered by their owners. After this period of time, if the animal shows any symptoms, it is tested for parvovirus, distemper and erlichia. If the animal does not test positive for any of these, it is put up for adoption.

How to adopt a pet in Merida?

The adoption process is simple, you only have to send an email with your request and then the CEMAA staff will inform you by the same way the form to fill out and the steps to adopt, and if you meet all the requirements, you will be informed that you can come for your pet, taking a leash and collar.

It should be noted that through actions such as these and campaigns to encourage adoption in Mérida, during 2022 nearly 100 animals were adopted from CEMAA, which are delivered sterilized, vaccinated against rabies and medicated against fleas, ticks or parasites.

TYT Newsroom







