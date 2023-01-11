Merida: Civil society backs Tho’ Park project for its innovative management model

Representatives of the organized civil society considered that the project Tho’: Park for All, presented by the Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, will contribute to the care of the environment, protection of natural resources and to consolidate public spaces where families can go to live together, practice sports and safe urban mobility.

At the presentation of the park, which will cover an area of eight hectares, Renán Barrera pointed out that it will change the way public spaces are planned and built, preserve the cultural and historical identity, as well as the active participation of the citizens in the development of the elements within this large urban area.

During the event, it was highlighted that the government of Yucatan donated a piece of land in the Altabrisa area, opening multiple possibilities to take advantage of this 7.8 hectare area, thus preserving the ecosystem of the archaeological remains and developing new recreational and coexistence concepts within it.

In this regard, urban specialists and representatives of various sectors of civil society who accompanied Renán Barrera at the event, endorsed this initiative, considering it to be a good idea and of great importance for the inhabitants of Mérida and the tourism that visits it.

Jorge Charruf Cáceres, president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) Yucatán, catalogued the upcoming construction of this park as a great advance, which will strengthen the social fabric of the community and the economic growth of the city.

“It is undoubtedly great news, because it is a project that will mark a before and after, a precedent in the way the City Council generates public spaces, where the citizens will be involved from the beginning and that is very positive, because it will promote health, recreation and the arts in the city,” he said.

He also supported the proposal that it be a self-managed public space, because it will require less investment to keep it functional, allowing the Municipality to direct its efforts to new projects and actions to continue the modernization of the city.

Luis Román Diez, executive director of the World Urban Parks Organization, recognized the work and innovative vision that Barrera Concha is developing from City Hall to keep Mérida at the height of the great cities of the world.

“This is unprecedented in the city, the mayor is not inventing black threads he is bringing a project to the table that has already replicated the methodology in other parks in Mexico and the world and it is a pride and celebration for Meridanos that we have in authority a person who is making these bold decisions in an environment where there is always resistance to change,” he said.

He emphasized that this announcement, more than a project, is a transition process for the modernization of the city, where citizen participation is fundamental.

“It is a process that begins with the citizens and that will include a series of activities in which the people will tell us what they want in the park and, in addition, with a process of involvement of the organized civil society in the design, planning, construction and management of the park,” he added.

Claudia González Góngora, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac) Yucatán, was pleased to continue encouraging the creation of more green spaces, which are in line with the needs of the inhabitants, as well as caring for the wellbeing of the flora and fauna.

“From the private sector we see very well this type of initiatives that generate one more lung for the city and we as Meridanos live in a privileged city where we have these cutting-edge projects that help us to be better every day,” he added.

He added that the security that prevails in the city gives an important plus to the quality of life offered in Merida, which has a direct impact on the well-being of families, and also contributes to making Merida an attractive tourist destination both nationally and internationally.

“The fact that we can have these spaces and know that our families and ourselves will be able to go there and be at ease is a benefit that is not available in all places today,” she said.

Likewise, Gabriela Romero Solís, the president of the 5 patas A.C. Foundation, considered it a good thing that the municipal projects for family coexistence that include animal friendly spaces are becoming more and more notorious.

“The truth is that these public spaces are so necessary for the family, children, young people; we know that when the mind and body are occupied we are less prone to commit crimes or mistreatment against animals, then it seems to us that these initiatives are excellent for families as well as for animals”, she concluded.

Finally, the City Council will develop this space with citizen participation in its design, with public and private investment and the creation of a Decentralized Public Organization called Parks of Merida, a proposal that will soon be submitted to the City Council for approval.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments