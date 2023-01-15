Merida Carnival 2023: Who will be the guest artists on the floats this year?

From February 15 to 22 the Mérida Carnival 2023 will be held again after being suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Year after year the festivities in honor of King Momo attract a large number of people to any of the week-long activities.

It should be noted that the Mérida Carnival takes place at the Xmatkuil fairgrounds, where popular dances and concerts will be held.

There will be several artists offering free concerts such as Gloria Trevi, Margarita la Diosa de la Cumbia, Belinda, Edén Muñoz, Karol Sevilla, Joss Favela and more.

Guest artists

Every Carnaval de Mérida features the presence of several artists, including actors, singers and influencers who will be on the floats.

Although the schedule of days on which each will be present has not been revealed, the names have already been confirmed for the festivities in honor of Momo.

The floats with days to be confirmed will feature actors, actresses and influencers such as Irina Baeva, Erika Buenfil, Poncho de Nigris, Lalo Brito, Jorge Blanco, Roxana Puente, Nashla Aguilar, Alan Navarro (ex CD9), Brenda Zambrano and Guty Carrera.

TYT Newsroom