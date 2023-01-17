Merida named 4th Best City in the World by CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER 

The Yucatecan capital appears as the only Mexican city on the list of “The Best Big Cities” at the Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 within the category are Singapore; Bangkok, Thailand; Tokyo. Japan; and Québec, Canada.

The streets of Mérida, the colorful facades of the Spanish colonial architecture, as well as the Mayan history impregnated in each of its corners, were the main aspects to win the award.

Mérida is described by the magazine and its readers as a modern city, full of tradition and history and its inhabitants ensure that a safe and calm environment is breathed every day there so that a welcoming atmosphere is felt in its streets.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards provide the highest recognition of excellence and longest standing in the travel industry. Condé Nast is one of the most powerful publishing groups with the greatest credibility and audience in the international magazine publishing world and was founded in 1907.

TYT Newsroom