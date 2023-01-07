Merida airport sets new record in air passenger arrivals

During the month of December, 2022, a total of 328,750 passengers arrived at Merida’s International Airport, making it the month with the highest number of air passenger arrivals since records have been kept.

With these numbers, the record of air arrivals to the state was surpassed once again, representing a 10% growth compared to the same month in 2019.

This is in addition to what was achieved last December, when the number of passengers reached and surpassed three million, with a total of 3,092,951 arrivals.

It was on December 26, 2022, when the highest number of passenger movements in the history of Yucatan was reported with a total of 14,920 passengers.

It should be remembered that last December 23, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal presented the certificate to the 3 millionth passenger, Alberto Flores Torres. This surpassed the highest figure in 2019 when 2.8 million travelers were registered, which shows the development and positioning of the state as a tourist destination.

These historic figures represent a good recovery in Yucatan, after the pandemic so the state continues to transform and advance in economic matters, as a result of the great variety of tourist attractions it offers to the national and international public.

New flights at Merida’s airport

Yucatan has increased its air connection with the recent inauguration of two new direct flights, Guanajuato-Merida operated by Volaris and VivaAerobus, as well as the Merida-Guatemala and Merida-Flores routes operated by TAG Airlines, which have frequencies of 4 and 3 flights per week.

Last August, Governor Vila Dosal and VivaAerobus executives announced that Yucatan will have a new airline operating base (air hub) at the Merida International Airport, which will allow three aircraft to stay overnight and thus increase connectivity to this destination and the generation of 600 jobs, both direct and indirect.

This new base will operate more than 400 flights per month, transporting more than 160 thousand passengers, as well as the entry into operation, in the coming months, of 3 new air routes to directly connect Yucatan with Leon, Queretaro and Toluca, which would add a total of 10 routes of this airline, maintaining its position as the airline with the largest offer in the territory.

It is important to remember that Yucatan is connected through 11 domestic routes to cities such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tijuana, Oaxaca and in the remainder of this year Toluca, Leon and Queretaro will be added, as well as 8 international routes to Toronto, Canada; Houston, Miami, Dallas and Oakland in the United States; Havana, Cuba; and Guatemala City and Flores, in Guatemala.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments