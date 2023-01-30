MEL: Embracing the Art Scene in Merida

For the 9th year, artists throughout Merida will open their private studios for one weekend only and allow the public in for a rare glimpse into their creative world.
This year’s tour includes 43 artists in 26 studios. Some are up-and-coming talents while others have work exhibited in galleries and museums around the world. If you are interested in art, don´t miss this event. The Artist Studio Tour lets you spend quality time discussing the creative process with each artist, and if the mood strikes, you can pick up a piece for your home. You’ll find sculptors, painters, printmakers, photographers, papermakers, and more in this talented group.
The Artist Studio Tour is on February 18 and 19th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. This unique self-guided tour is an annual fundraiser for the Merida English Library. Ticket sales benefit the library, and the artists keep 100% of their sales. Ticket holders get to meet the artists, hear about the inspiration behind their art, and purchase a special piece. Most of the studios are in Centro and easily accessible on foot.
A few of the studios are further out, but well worth the effort to get there. Buy your ticket in advance, and use the map and brochure to plan your day. Some people choose to spend the day in Centro and enjoy walking or biking from studio to studio. Others with cars start their day at one of the studios further out. Or leave the driving to someone else and call a taxi or Uber.
Due to the small space of some of the studios, ticket numbers are limited. Tickets are 500 pesos and can be purchased at the Merida English Library at Calle 53 #524, x 66 y 68 from 9:00 to 1:00 Monday through Saturday; the Slow Food Market, Calle 33 y Avenida Reforma (Calle 72) García Ginerés from 9:30 – 1:00 on Saturdays and online via PayPal at https://meridaenglishlibrary.com/events/recurring/studio-tour
For more information on the tour and the artists, please visit https://meridaenglishlibrary.com/events/recurring/studio-tour
Artist Studio Tour
When: Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19
9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Where: 26 Studios throughout Merida Centro, Itzimná, and García Ginerés
Tickets: 500 pesos
Sponsor: Merida English Library
Contact: Trina Lawry (999)216-9090
