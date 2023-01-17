Mayor Renan Barrera promotes a culture of environmental care by separating and recycling waste

To promote the culture of separation, recycling, and correct disposal of household waste, thus promoting the circular economy of the materials used daily by the population, the City Hall, headed by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, will open on January 18th, two Mega Green Points in the west of the city.

The Director of Sustainable Development, Alejandra Bolio Rojas, informed that the Zero Garbage Strategy includes the expansion of the Green Dot program, which will increase to 10 with the opening of these two new collection centers located in the Pensiones and Mulsay neighborhoods.

“With the Zero Garbage Strategy, the City Council has implemented municipal mitigation actions to sensitize the population on issues of Environmental Culture, encouraging waste reduction, preventing pollution and promoting recovery and circular economy, that is, waste separation,” she recalled.

She added that the goal of this municipal administration is to install 10 new Mega Green Points in Merida, to improve the integral management of waste that can be collected in strategic areas of the city.

Furthermore, she highlighted that the location of the two new Mega Green Points was chosen by Meridanos through the citizen consultation “Decide Mérida for a more sustainable city“, which was held last year.

“Citizen participation was very important to determine the interest and commitment of the neighbors of the neighborhoods or subdivisions to make the most of this service,” she said.

She pointed out that currently in the city of Mérida there are 200 Green Points distributed throughout the city and the commissaries of the Cuxtal Ecological Reserve, such as Dzununcán, Molas, Dzoyaxché, X’matkuil and Tahdzibichén, in agreement with different companies, civil associations and educational institutions.

“Of these Green Points, 8 are MEGA Green Points type, which are located in strategic points of Merida receiving: PET, HDPE, PPL, cardboard, Tetra Pak, ferrous cans, glass containers, aluminum cans, PP5, nylon, metal and cellophane wrappers, batteries, small and medium-sized electronics, edible oil, lids, coffee capsules, aerosols (not paint or insecticide), perfume and cosmetic cream glass,” she said.

She mentioned that there is also a Punto Verde Max in the Dzununcan precinct which collects the following waste: Tetra Pak, paper and cardboard, glass containers and aluminum cans.

She specified that the other Mega Green Points initially received 11 types of waste, but now, with the collaboration of the National Chamber of the Cosmetics Industry (CANIPEC), they already receive 18 different types.

From 2018 to 2022, it was mentioned that 861 tons of waste have been recycled, which has allowed the reduction of Greenhouse Gases in Mérida.

It should be noted that the 8 Mega Green Points are located at the Fut7 Court of the Las Américas subdivision, Parque de la Alemán, Los Héroes subdivision, Paseo Verde, Walmart Campestre, Parque Tabenthá, Francisco de Montejo and Universidad Marista.

She added that the two new Mega Puntos Verdes are located at Parque Mtra. Consuelo Zavala Castillo, Avenida 7 between 52 and 50 in Pensiones and at Calle 10 No. 106 between 23 and 25 in Fracc. Mulsay.

Finally, she said that the opening hours at the two new Mega Puntos Verdes will be from Wednesday to Sunday from 10:00 to 17:00 hours, so she asked residents to respect the days and hours of operation of the collection center and avoid leaving their waste outside the container on days when they are not working.

