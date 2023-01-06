Mayor Renan Barrera presided the Mérida 481 anniversary celebration

The celebration of the city’s 481 anniversary marked the beginning of the Mérida Fest

Tonight, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha together with thousands of families from the Municipality, celebrated the 481st anniversary of the Mérida Foundation with the traditional Alborada and the mornings to the city in the Municipal Palace.

This celebration also marked the beginning of the Merida Fest “Happy to be Happy”, which is a great cultural festival to be held from January 5 to 29 with a billboard of 768 local and international artists from Spain, Colombia, Israel, Scotland, France and Cuba, among others.

Prior to the Alborada, the Yucatecan Serenade number 2,829 was held in the Santa Lucía park with the presentation of the Orquesta Jaranera del Ayuntamiento that performed “Mi Mérida”, by Chucho Herrera with Laureano Meka as guest soloist; of the Titular Ballet of the City Council; the reciter Sergio Cámara, the Inspiration Trio, and the soloist Lizeth Enríquez. The musical evening also included the presentation of Los Jugares.

Dressed in regional costume, the Mayor, accompanied by his wife Diana Castillo Laviada, president of the Municipal DIF, and his children Renán and Daniela, led the traditional alleyway from the Parque de Santa Lucía to the Municipal Palace.

The tour, which was also attended by federal deputies Cecilia Patrón Laviada, Federica Quijano Tapia and Elías Lixa Abimerhi; Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, Secretary of Culture and the Arts of the State Government; Karla Salazar González, local deputy; Alejandro Ruz Castro, municipal secretary; as well as directors and councilors, it was enlivened by nearly a hundred troubadours from the four groups who sang songs dedicated to the city, such as “Manos de Armiño” and “Acuarela Meridana” by the Pepe Domínguez association; “A Yucatán” and “Quisiera” by the group Guty Cárdenas; “Meridanita” by the group Armando Manzanero; and “Panorama” performed by the group Pastor Cervera.

At midnight, the voices of the troubadours and the almost 6,000 people joined as one to sing the morning to Mérida, closing the emotional moment with a fireworks show that filled the sky and the facade of the Municipal Palace with multicolored lights. .

The celebration will continue this Friday, January 6 at 08:00 a.m. with a mass dedicated to the city in the SI Cathedral of Mérida, while at night the Solemn Session of the Cabildo will be held with Dr. Uuc- as guest speaker.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments