Mayor Renan Barrera Concha reinforces his commitment to the Municipality’s domestic fauna

In order to promote responsible pet ownership and to offer a wider coverage of animal welfare services in the Municipality, the recently renamed Centro Municipal de Atención Animal (CEMAA formerly CEMCA) is making available to citizens a permanent rabies vaccination station for dogs and cats.

The director of the Sustainable Development Unit, Alejandra Bolio Rojas, informed that in order to support the economy of families with dogs and cats, this module will apply the vaccine free of charge from Monday to Friday from 08:30 to 18:30 hours and Saturdays from 09:00 to 14:30 hours.

She pointed out that among the requirements for the application of the vaccine is that the pet must be healthy, have a minimum age of 3 months, present a vaccination card, that the dog or cat is dewormed and free of ticks, and finally, that the pet must be transported safely, that is to say, on a leash or in a carrier.

“We invite the owners to be responsible by taking their dogs and cats to receive their vaccination, since they are taking care not only of their pets, but also of the family,” she said.

In addition to protecting pets by vaccinating them against rabies, she emphasized that the application of this drug brings health benefits to the inhabitants of Merida, since it prevents and helps reduce rabies cases in the Municipality.

Finally, the official commented that citizens who would like more information about this permanent rabies vaccination post, as well as CEEMA’s programs and/or services, can call 9996110250 or visit the website: https://merida.gob.mx/faunamerida/.

TYT Newsroom