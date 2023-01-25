Mayan Train on time and on track: Peralta Rivero

The Delegate of the Secretary of the Interior of the Federal Government, Andrés Peralta Rivero, highlighted the progress of projects such as the Mayan Train and the Ie-Tram, which officially began its construction work, designs that will provide greater mobility to the population and that will place Yucatan at the forefront of communication and transportation.

It is worth mentioning that in an intense day, Peralta Rivero was present at the kick-off of the Ie-Tram construction work, and later attended the signing of the agreement between the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) and Grupo Financiero Banorte, which will benefit companies that supply projects of the Federal Government.

“The Mayan Train is moving forward, progressing very well. The President of the Republic comes every 15 days to the area to supervise the progress, we are on schedule, there are even inauguration dates, it has been programmed that by December some sections should be working,” he said. IE-Tram is interested in its development “As for the Ie-Tram, it is a project that we are also interested in developing, there is an investment from the Federal Government, another from the State and a loan from Banobras, we are working together to make it happen”, he added.

With the Ie-Tram, Yucatán will have an efficient, modern and safe mobility option, connecting more than 100 public transportation routes and more than 137 neighborhoods in the metropolitan area, linking Mérida, Kanasín and Umán.

TYT Newsroom