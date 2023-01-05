Mauricio Vila Dosal announces remodeling works in the Historic Center of Tizimín

The State Government, together with the Tizimín City Hall, will carry out a remodeling project of the historic center of this city through an investment of more than 50 million pesos, announced Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal during the inauguration of the Feria de los Reyes 2023, which will be held until January 15.

As part of the opening of this great celebration for the south of the state, the Governor unveiled this work that includes the renovation of the main square and part of the historic center, which will give the city of Los Reyes a new image for the benefit of its residents and attract more and more visitors.

“We believe that by working as a team, as we do in Yucatán, we can continue to make Tizimín a more attractive place, where people can live better and have a better economy,” said Vila Dosal.

In his message, the Governor affirmed that Tizimín is a municipality that is moving forward and where good things happen because it works in coordination to bring more benefits to the people. As proof of this, he gave them the good news that next week the new well drilling machine will arrive so that more and more Tizimilen producers can be benefited.

He emphasized that this is the vision with which Yucatán works: as a team and looking to the future, but always with the priority of looking after those who have the least and providing equal opportunities for the people.

In this sense, Vila Dosal pointed out that he will continue to bring the benefits of programs such as Veterinario en tu Rancho and Mejoramiento Genético, but also attractions such as Expo Dinosaurios, which will be in this district until January 15.

This fair is more than 60 years old and its main objective is to promote local commerce, tourism and livestock, since in this edition the third national exhibition of the Guzerat variety and the eighth of Nelore will be held, in addition, there will be the participation of specimens of the state scheme “Mejoramiento Genético” (Genetic Improvement).

Among the attractions of this 2023 there will be two horse rides, one national and one local; but people will also be able to enjoy an electronic music festival and a recital by Ana Cirré.

After the inauguration protocol, Mr. Vila toured the sheep sheds with 120 specimens, the cattle shed with 406 rings and 55 Rancho Exhibitors, as well as the commercial area.

