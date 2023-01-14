Man seriously injured in accident on the Mérida-Umán highway

A seriously injured man and two damaged vehicles was the result of a spectacular accident that occurred last night at kilometer 6+300 of the Mérida-Umán highway .

As reported, the driver of a trailer took a compact car in which the man was traveling by tie, who ended up seriously injured.

The accident occurred when the tractor-trailer of the “Gal” transport company was traveling in the direction of Umán, according to the driver, when he reached the aforementioned kilometer, a vehicle cut him off, for which he turned to his right, at the same time that a Hyundai Verna vehicle was passing which he hit and, due to the speed with which both drivers were driving, things got very ugly.

The tractor-trailer dragged the compact several meters until they went into a hollow where they ended up seriously damaged.

It is worth mentioning that the driver of the compact was trapped inside his car, for which the presence of paramedics and personnel from the Fire Department was necessary to be able to remove the man, who was taken to the hospital.

In the place, agents of the National Guard took charge of the events, while municipal agents of Umán flagged the area for the work of the emergency bodies.

Likewise, a representative of the transport company arrived at the site to learn of the accident.

TYT Newsroom