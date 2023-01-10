Man almost lynched in Merida, tied and beaten up by an angry mob

Fed up with the robberies, residents of San Pedro Uxmal took justice into their own hands and almost lynched a known thief in Merida.

Luis H., 35 years old, is a known thief in the San Pedro Uxmal neighborhood.

According to what could be ascertained, the subject was brutally beaten by several neighbors, then he was tied up and left on 34th street between 5th and 7th of the aforementioned neighborhood.

It was reported that the blows he received were so severe that the man lost consciousness.

After beating and tying him up, the authorities were notified to hand him over, however, due to the man’s state of health, paramedics were requested to provide first aid.

Due to his injuries, the man was taken to the hospital General Agustín O’Horán, where he is recovering.

It is worth mentioning that so far no one has been arrested for the attempted lynching of this thief, and it is not known if the man was caught stealing.

As we have already said, in Yucatán, society is increasingly fed up with thieves and in the face of recidivism, they have opted to take justice into their own hands.

A similar case was that of a man caught trying to steal a bicycle in the east of Merida.

The man was almost lynched by residents on 25C and 8B in the Vergel III neighborhood when the man seized a bicycle and tried to escape.

TYT Newsroom







