Made in Yucatan participates in Expo ANTAD 2023 with 13 companies

The National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (Expo ANTAD) 2023 will host 13 Yucatecan companies of the Made in Yucatan brand, an event held annually in the city of Guadalajara that brings together the most important corporations in the country’s commercial sector for presentations and business meetings.

The Made in Yucatan brand, a proposal promoted by the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry Canacintra-Yucatan, integrates 1,279 companies, with a portfolio of 2,558 registered brands and 17,900 products, which compete in national and international markets and generate some 45,000 jobs in our state.

The companies attending this year are linked to the food, canned food, liquor, condiments, textiles and on this occasion in alliance with the Mexican Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Yucatan AC (Ammeyuc), companies will be presenting products from the “Tan Yucatan” project, which offers: canned meat, canned food and food sector products.

ANTAD 2023 will take place from March 7 to 9 at the Expo Guadalajara Convention Center, attended by representatives of retailers, wholesalers, distributors, food and beverage managers from restaurants and buyers from the food and retail industry from 64 countries looking for supplies, new products and to expand the supply chains of their businesses.

In its case, Hecho en Yucatán, in addition to offering a wide variety of food products manufactured by local companies, will present a broad portfolio of Yucatecan businesses from the automotive, construction, machinery and equipment, furniture, paper and cardboard, plastics, chemicals, health, textile, electronics, consulting, transportation, lumber, energy, tourism, footwear, and machinery and equipment sectors.

Jorge Charruf Cáceres, president of Canacintra Yucatán, pointed out that the Yucatecan companies in attendance will also have an agenda for business appointments with 47 corporations such as Wallmart, Soriana, Chedrahui, hotel chains, service companies and other regional distributors in the border area, who are increasing their supply networks to satisfy the needs of their clients in the country.

He explained that the companies attending ANTAD 2023 are medium and small companies that are consolidating their production processes and are profiled to expand their markets, distribution channels, service networks endorsed with the certification of Made in Yucatan, which also includes entrepreneurs who have complied with the standards and training mechanisms.

He highlighted that six companies will be attending this event again, as they attended the 2022 edition and achieved important results, and 7 new companies will bring a catalog of products to offer to important buyers.

He emphasized that some 47 thousand people attended the ANTAD 2022 event, which indicates the importance and business opportunities presented at this exhibition that has been very important for Yucatecan brands, which are now placing their products in other national markets with great acceptance and response.

He added that, as part of the tasks of boosting local companies from the Made in Yucatan brand, the promotion of the products of the Living Heritage program, which is run by the Yucatan Entrepreneur Institute (IYEM) and the Ministry of Tourism Development of the State Government, which also boosts the commercial and tourist presence of the State, is included.

