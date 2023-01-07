Lung cancer kills 120 Yucatecans a year

Lung cancer mortality in Yucatan is 5.27 per 100,000 inhabitants, which represents around 120 deaths per year. Dr. José Luis Che Morales, specialist in Pneumology at the Hospital Faro del Mayab, explained that the Yucatan Peninsula is an intermediate region in the epidemiology of the disease, since the states with the highest burden of the disease are those in the north.

However, in the state, nine out of ten cases of lung cancer are detected in late stages, due to the fact that there are no studies available to detect this disease in a timely manner.

Of the patients diagnosed late, eight out of ten end up dying.

In the framework of the International Day for the Fight against Lung Cancer, specialists highlighted the importance of prevention to counteract this type of tumor, which is one of the most common among the population, assuring that six out of every 10 cases of cancer could be saved in the event of prevention and timely treatment.

“In Latin America, but particularly in Mexico, there are factors that contribute to the development of lung cancer, as it is a country with a high rate of smoking,” warned Francisco Olguín, Medical Director for the Oncology portfolio of Pfizer Mexico.

In a virtual conference from the country’s capital, the specialist indicated that, according to PAHO’s “Report on Tobacco Control in the Region of the Americas 2022“, Mexico ranks sixth in the region with the highest number of adult smokers.

He added that the disease affects almost 10 thousand people annually, making it a “silent” disease, since it is not detected in early stages, so prevention measures are essential.

Cigarettes, an ally of lung cancer

The specialist pointed out that those people with a 20 pack-year smoking history, and who smoke now or have given up the habit in the last 15 years, and are between 50 and 80 years of age, should be tested preventively.

“Smoking is the most important risk factor for lung cancer, in addition to having a history of having smoked an average of 30 packs a year; being between 55 and 74 years of age and being active smokers; in addition to being exposed or having been exposed to high levels of pollution, radiation and asbestos,” he exposed.

