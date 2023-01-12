Local artist Conchi Garma recognized at the Museum of the Yucatecan Song

An oil painting that portrays the also interpreter is integrated into the gallery of musical values ​​​​of this venue.

Mérida, Yucatán, January 12, 2022.- With a concert that included ballad, ranchero, jarana, salsa and bolero rhythms, the oil painting of the composer Conchi Garma was unveiled and entered into the gallery of music values ​​of the Museum of the Yucatecan Song, which adds to the objective of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, to recognize the characters who have put the name of the entity high.

Moments before the recital, the head of the Ministry of Culture and Arts (Sedeculta), Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, and the honoree herself, accompanied by their relatives, unveiled this painting; the vice president of the place, Ligia Lara Lara; the secretary of the Board of Directors of the same, Elena Fernández Moral, and the president emeritus of the Artistic Society “Ricardo Palmerín”, Luis Pérez Sabido.

The official congratulated the singer-songwriter, a native of Izamal, and recognized her career. “Tonight, we celebrate the life of a great Yucatecan composer who, with her sensitivity and talent, has elevated our culture, influencing the preservation of identity and the transcendence of musical creation as the most beautiful way to make us feel freedom of the spirit,” he said.

Likewise, he said that, for the agency and the current administration, one of the most important missions is to “promote the presence of Yucatecan talents, recover and always maintain the legacy of artists, such as that of our honoree, who already It’s part of musical history.”

The concert, which was accompanied by the pianist Iván Niquete and the Yucatán Trovadores, included songs by the honoree, to which the singers Piti García gave life, “How love hurts”; Rubí, “How nice I feel”; Alex Moguel, “I can’t forget you”, and Monika Durán, “My farewell”.

The evening continued with the performance of the interpreters Beatriz Cervera, Maricarmen Pérez, Jesús Armando and Cony Ancona, who lent their voices to delight the public that came to the museum, with the songs “Juan Pablo II”, “Yabucú”, ” Come back” and “A great love”, respectively.

