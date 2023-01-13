Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest in Los Angeles

Lisa Marie Presley (Memphis, 1968), the only daughter Elvis Presley had, died Thursday, January 12 in Los Angeles at the age of 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie is gone,” said Priscilla, her 77-year-old mother, in a statement.

The death of the singer, who was married to Michael Jackson, came hours after she was emergency admitted to a hospital for cardiac arrest.

The only daughter of music legend Elvis Presley was last seen in public last Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton, where she had gone to the Golden Globes gala with her mother to accompany actor Austin Butler, who plays her father in the film Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, a performance with which he won the statuette for best actor in a drama film at the awards given by the Academy of Foreign Press of Hollywood.

Lisa Marie was found around 10:30 am in her room by one of her employees, TMZ reported. The woman called emergency services, who arrived six minutes later at the residence located in Calabasas, a city that is home to many of Hollywood’s celebrities, located 50 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles.

A spokesman for the local fire department had confirmed to the Associated Press that paramedics treated her for cardiac arrest.

Elvis’ daughter was not breathing at the time paramedics entered the house. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that emergency personnel had to give her CPR. Authorities said Lisa Marie Presley had “vital signs” when she was transported to the county hospital.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel everyone’s prayers and ask for privacy during this time,” her mother posted on her Instagram account, a message accompanied by a photo of the two.

Priscilla, who separated from Elvis in 1972, called her the most “passionate, courageous and loving” woman he knew.

