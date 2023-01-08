Kenyan runner becomes the two-time champion of the Merida Marathon

The Kenyan Erick Monyenye Mose and the American Mary Adah Akor were proclaimed champions of the Merida Marathon 2023, in the main distance of 42 kilometers 195 meters.

The African, who was proclaimed twice champion of this event, stopped the stopwatch in a time of 2:22.37 hours; while, the North American made a mark of 2:42.39 hours, dominating their respective categories practically the entire event.

“I’m happy to win the crown again in this race, I love this city and that’s why I came back this year, I expected to make a better time but the important thing is that I won, because that’s what I prepared myself for”, said Erick Mose.

The activities began at 5:30 a.m., starting and finishing at the Monumento a la Patria, in the heart of Paseo de Montejo.

The event had the participation of 3,500 runners from 18 countries, divided into the marathon, with 298 participants; the half marathon or 21 kilometers with 1,240 registered; 10 kilometers with 1,344 runners and a recreational race of 3 kilometers with 518.

