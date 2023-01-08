Kanasín Police officers recover stolen motorcycle

Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police arrested yesterday afternoon José Guadalupe B.B., 25 years of age, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

The events occurred on Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 5:10 p.m. when members of the Kanasin Police were conducting a surveillance patrol on 40th Street and 21st Street in Fraccionamiento Santa Cecilia and noticed a suspicious person coming out of the brush and running back in.

When they caught up with him, he behaved aggressively, so they secured him, and upon conducting a search, they noticed a motorcycle covered with a plastic bag in the brush. Upon verifying the vehicle’s information, it was found to be a black Italika motorcycle model RC 200 with license plate number 29DMR6, reported stolen.

The subject was taken to the Kanasín jail for the corresponding legal procedures.

TYT Newsroom







