  • Crime,
  • Feature,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • State News,
  • Yucatan

    • Kanasín Police officers recover stolen motorcycle

    By on January 8, 2023

    Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police arrested yesterday afternoon José Guadalupe B.B., 25 years of age, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

    The events occurred on Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 5:10 p.m. when members of the Kanasin Police were conducting a surveillance patrol on 40th Street and 21st Street in Fraccionamiento Santa Cecilia and noticed a suspicious person coming out of the brush and running back in.

    When they caught up with him, he behaved aggressively, so they secured him, and upon conducting a search, they noticed a motorcycle covered with a plastic bag in the brush. Upon verifying the vehicle’s information, it was found to be a black Italika motorcycle model RC 200 with license plate number 29DMR6, reported stolen.

    The subject was taken to the Kanasín jail for the corresponding legal procedures.

    TYT Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment