Kanasín man arrested for immoral acts in public

Kanasín, Yuc., January 13, 2023. – Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police detained José Antonio EP, 46 years old, this Friday afternoon for carrying out acts against morality on public roads.

According to the official report, the events occurred this day at approximately 2:00 p.m. on 14th Street with 61C and 63 in the Flor de Mayo neighborhood, when a woman reported that the detainee today was watching pornography and masturbating inside her vehicle, a black Ford Fiesta with license plates ZAG594E, when women passed near his car.

Given these facts, the elements detained the subject who was transferred to the municipal jail for the corresponding purposes.