Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau will land at AMLO’s AIFA controversial airport on Sunday, January 8th

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, as well as the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, are welcome to Mexico to participate in the X North American Leaders Summit, expressed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In the Treasury Room of the National Palace, he informed that on Monday he will lead the morning press conference at 7:00 a.m., since the bilateral meeting with President Biden is in the afternoon.

However, there will be no morning press conference on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the work of the summit and the bilateral meeting with Trudeau. “Even when President Biden will be here in our country, who is welcome, as well as Prime Minister Trudeau, on Monday we will have a conference in the morning, Tuesday and Wednesday, so that you can prepare yourselves,” he said.

He mentioned that this weekend he will make a private tour to supervise the progress in the construction of the Mayan Train, which should be completed by the end of this year.

“Today I am going on a weekend tour to supervise the Mayan Train, it is a tour that I am making every 15 days so that we do not stop advancing in this great work of such importance for the southeast, and that will help a lot in the development of the five states of the country. I have to be there because it is a great work, it is a very big work, 1,554 kilometers, and we have to finish it by the end of this year”, he said.

Biden and Trudeau will be received at AIFA

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will receive his US counterpart, Joe Biden, this Sunday, January 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA). At the morning press conference, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, stated that on Monday, President López Obrador will receive the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, at 2:40 p.m. at AIFA on Monday, January 9.

Although they also arrived at AIFA, President López Obrador did not personally receive the presidents of Chile, Gabriel Boric, Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

When updating the work program of the X North American Leaders Summit (CLAN), he detailed the arrivals of Biden and Trudeau to Mexico. He said that on Monday, January 9, President Biden will arrive at the National Palace at 4:15 pm. He will take the official photograph with President López Obrador and at 4:30 p.m. there will be a talk between the presidents and their wives.

At 5:00 p.m. there will be a bilateral meeting between Presidents López Obrador and Biden, which will conclude 90 minutes later. The Chancellor said that the arrival of the Prime Minister of Canada and his wife at the Palace is estimated for 18:35 hours. After a greeting, the trilateral dinner is scheduled for 18:45 hours. It is expected to end at 20:30 hours.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, January 10, the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit will officially begin with a message to the media at 3:30 p.m. in the Central Courtyard. President Biden will leave 20 minutes later, followed by Trudeau’s departure at 4:00 pm.

On Wednesday, January 11, there will be a bilateral meeting between President López Obrador and the Prime Minister of Canada. He said that a very significant memorandum of understanding will be signed between the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples and the equivalent Canadian body, “it has to do with native peoples given that it is a high priority of both President López Obrador and Prime Minister Trudeau”.

Thanks him for landing at AIFA

After thanking him for landing at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that after receiving him he will travel with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, to “talk”.

“We are very pleased with the visit of President Biden, the visit of Prime Minister Trudeau, we are also very grateful to President Biden, to his team because there were people insisting that he did not get off his plane at the Felipe Angeles airport,” he said. “To thank President Biden, the secret service, those in charge of security, those in charge of logistics, the confidence, if the prime minister had already decided to fly down there, why shouldn’t President Biden fly down there?” he said. “We are going to have a lot of time because it will take about 30 minutes, 40,” he said.

At the end of the morning press conference, he was asked about President Biden’s transportation after he lands at AIFA. He did not specify whether he will travel in an armored car with high security measures, known as “the beast” in which the Democrat travels.

Traditionally, President López Obrador travels in a white Jetta in the passenger seat. He is only accompanied by an element of the ayudantía, the body of civilians in charge of his security. On state tours, he travels in unarmored Suburban vans.

The President ironized that in social networks it was reported that Biden would land at the Mexico City International Airport, although in the end it was at the AIFA.

Security will not be increased at the summit

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, stated that security will not be increased nor will the agenda of the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit (CLAN) be modified, following the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, alias “El Mouse“.

To an express question on the subject, he indicated that “regarding security and logistics, all this has been working for the last three weeks, and we do not have any additional request, everything is planned as we have advanced“. He said that recent events, such as the arrest of Ovidio Guzman, are not linked to the Summit.

“In terms of security, there are a series of rules that are conventionally agreed with both the United States and Canada, we have all of them already foreseen, we do not foresee a modification in those measures, nor have we been requested to do so”, he explained.

On Sunday, January 8, at 6:30 p.m., the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will arrive at Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) and will be personally received by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The following day, President López Obrador will receive the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, at 2:40 p.m. at AIFA.

At the National Palace, the work of the Summit and the bilateral meetings of President López Obrador with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, will take place.

