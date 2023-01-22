Is 2023 the year of the Yucatan? (Opinion)

Why 2023 is the year of Yucatan

By Meagan Drillinger

Yucatan is having a moment. The state has always been a fantastic destination for travelers is beginning to fully realize its potential, and 2023 is its year. That’s because travelers who seek low-density, nature-based destinations are discovering the places in Mexico that have what they’re looking for.

What keeps Mexico relevant as a travel destination year after year is that there is a piece of Mexico that appeals to every type of traveler. Mexico is not a stranger to overdevelopment, but a handful of destinations in the country are making it very clear that that model is not right for them. Yucatan is one of them.

Low impact and low density

While other destinations in Mexico thrive on the all-inclusive market, Yucatan has reiterated many times over that it will not be a destination with an overwhelming number of all-inclusive resorts. Instead, Yucatan’s tourism development will swing toward smaller scale and boutique hotels and experiences, with an emphasis on the environment.

