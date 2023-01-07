Irregular construction works under investigation near Pelicanos beach in Playa del Carmen

The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente: Profepa) conducted a couple of inspections in the vicinity of Pelícanos beach, where irregular works on the coast were reported.

According to Lourdes Várguez Ocampo, director of the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (Zofemat), inspections were carried out at a beach club and at the concessioned front of a lodging center.

Authorities will announce the decision in the next few days.

The official added that in the following days, they will announce the decision taken by the federal authority since both points were in the media and in the public eye because both were denounced by citizens who use the beach for recreational purposes.

Playa Pelícanos is located in the vicinity of the tourist zone of Playa del Carmen, with an incipient growth of businesses dedicated to recreational and consumer activities.

In mid-December last year, both establishments carried out activities that several citizens pointed out were environmentally damaging because the local authorities could not find their permits.

In the case of the lodging center, the workers of this establishment placed geotextiles to cushion the erosion, since the zone registers an intense landslide of sand several times during the year, and the same thing happens in other points of the coast of Playa del Carmen.

Várguez Ocampo commented that the local authority only supervises and notifies Profepa or Semarnat, since the area is federal, and only both agencies are competent to act in a sanctioning manner.

TYT Newsroom







