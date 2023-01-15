  • Headlines,
  • Merida,
  • News,
  • Peninsula

    • Intense police mobility due to one more accident on Merida’s Periférico

    By on January 15, 2023

    On Friday night, firefighters and members of the Yucatan Public Safety Secretariat (SSP) mounted an operation due to an accident involving a pipe on Merida’s peripheral highway.

    FRIDAY, JANUARY 13th, 2023.- The mishap occurred at kilometer 11 of the highway, when a pipe went off the asphalt.

    Due to the load of the pipe and to avoid a major accident, an operation was mounted.

    It is worth mentioning that the company’s personnel also attended the incident and cooperated with the corresponding authorities.

    TYT Newsroom

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment