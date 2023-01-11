In Yucatan, a case of COVID-19 is reported every 36 minutes

The fifth wave of COVID-19 infection incidence in Yucatan continues to decrease for the third consecutive week, with one case confirmed every 36 minutes, informed the Instituto de Diagnóstico y Referencia Epidemiológica (Indre).

In a little more than two months, this is the third decrease in coronavirus infections, and in this epidemiological week Yucatan was among the eight entities with the fewest positives.

Presence

In Yucatan, COVID-19 has been present for 1,35 days and, on this occasion, the pathology decreased 23.69 percent compared to last week.

Nationally, in epidemiological week number 52, from December 25 to 31, 2020, 29,945 new cases were detected, of which Yucatan confirmed 277, 0.93 percent, the lowest figure in seven weeks. The crest of the fifth wave was formed in 49 days.

First wave

The first wave was from epidemiological week 11 to 31 of 2020, with a minimum of one case and a maximum of 1,692. The second wave was from week 32 of 2020 to week 35 of 2021, with a peak of 2,27 cases, and the lowest was 50, on two occasions.

Likewise, the third was from week 36, 2021, to week 3, 2022, with a lower figure of 114 and a higher figure of 6,522. The fourth was from week 4 to week 27, 2022, with a minimum of 28 and a maximum of 4,359.

In this fifth season, from week 28 to week 51 of 2022, the lowest number was 20 and the highest was 1,12 thousand.

Confirmed

Indre detailed that, as of today, during 2022, there were 64,276 confirmed cases in Yucatan, with an increase of 28.24 percent with respect to the same period in 2021, whose accumulated figure was 50,122. Of these, 30,63 are male, 46.77 percent, and 34,213 are female, 53.23 percent.

During the course of the pandemic, 140,700 cases have already been confirmed in the entity, all of them distributed in the 106 municipalities.

Detected

In 2020 alone, 26,302 infected persons were detected in the State, 18.69 percent, while in 2021 there were 50,122 infected persons, 35.62 percent, and in 2022, there were 64,276 positives, 45.68 percent.

According to epidemiologists, COVID-19 is becoming more contagious but less lethal, however, they warned of the importance of strengthening basic hygiene and disease prevention measures.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments