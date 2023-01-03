In December, 28 people were killed in road accidents in the state of Yucatan

Big Data’s forecast of 28 deaths from road accidents in Yucatán during December was exceeded, revealed René Flores Ayora, traffic engineer, and road safety auditor, who described the December season as a real disgrace.
According to the specialist, 28 Yucatecans and tourists died in the state last December as a result of preventable and avoidable road accidents, of which 18 were motorcyclists, four were pedestrians, three were drivers, two were travelers and/or companions, and only one cyclist was reported dead.
Regarding the annual balance, he mentioned that a total of 230 people died as a result of traffic accidents and, of this total, motorcyclists were the most affected, since 111 died, while the passenger segment was the second most affected, with 37 deaths during the past year.
In addition, 33 pedestrians, 28 drivers, and 21 cyclists also died, which is regrettable, said Flores Ayora, since it meant an increase compared to 2021, when up to November of that year there were 160 deaths reported due to road accidents, being the peripheral the road where most deaths occurred.
Because these road accidents are preventable and avoidable, he said that, if traveling by car, speed limits should be respected, all passengers should fasten their seat belts and if traveling by motorcycle, a certified helmet with the DOT legend should be used to help save lives.
He also stated that DUI should be avoided and emphasized this warning for motorcyclists and bikers since riding a motorcycle or bicycle under the infuence of alcohol may cause a fatal result, which has been reflected in the total number of motorcyclists who have died.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The first fatal victim of the year in a traffic accident is registered in Merida
A real disgrace in Yucatan have.
-
Mérida Fest and Tizimín Expoferia: two Yucatecan festivals you can’t miss!
This week marks the start of.
-
Congressmen would modify law for the use of pyrotechnics in Yucatan
After the tragic events that occurred.
-
Yucatan Ejidatarios block the entrance to Chichen Itza archaeological zone
Ejidatarios, handicraft vendors and tourist service.
-
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un prepares a new nuclear test
Kim Jong-un’s regime is preparing a.
-
Black Americans head overseas, as they claim to be fed up with racism in the US
Anthony Baggette knew the precise moment.
-
The jaguar population is recovering in Southeast Mexico
The National Jaguar Census (Cenjaguar) carried.
-
1000 Covid-19 cases and 100 deaths per day confirmed in Mexico
On Jan 2, Mexico is approaching.
-
A tourist from Guanajuato was involved in traffic accident with a passenger bus in Progreso, Yuc.
Just a couple of hours before.
-
Experts warn about more negative impacts derived from the Maya Train Project
Environmental organizations warned about more negative.
Leave a Comment