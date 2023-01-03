In December, 28 people were killed in road accidents in the state of Yucatan

Big Data’s forecast of 28 deaths from road accidents in Yucatán during December was exceeded, revealed René Flores Ayora, traffic engineer, and road safety auditor, who described the December season as a real disgrace.

According to the specialist, 28 Yucatecans and tourists died in the state last December as a result of preventable and avoidable road accidents, of which 18 were motorcyclists, four were pedestrians, three were drivers, two were travelers and/or companions, and only one cyclist was reported dead.

Regarding the annual balance, he mentioned that a total of 230 people died as a result of traffic accidents and, of this total, motorcyclists were the most affected, since 111 died, while the passenger segment was the second most affected, with 37 deaths during the past year.

In addition, 33 pedestrians, 28 drivers, and 21 cyclists also died, which is regrettable, said Flores Ayora, since it meant an increase compared to 2021, when up to November of that year there were 160 deaths reported due to road accidents, being the peripheral the road where most deaths occurred.

Because these road accidents are preventable and avoidable, he said that, if traveling by car, speed limits should be respected, all passengers should fasten their seat belts and if traveling by motorcycle, a certified helmet with the DOT legend should be used to help save lives.

He also stated that DUI should be avoided and emphasized this warning for motorcyclists and bikers since riding a motorcycle or bicycle under the infuence of alcohol may cause a fatal result, which has been reflected in the total number of motorcyclists who have died.

