In 2022, Yucatan exported 8 thousand tons of honey

The director of Abeja Planet, Nelly Ortíz Vázquez, reported that last year she estimates that 8,000 tons of honey were produced in the state, which were exported to the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Europe, mainly to Germany, which has always liked Yucatecan honey for its quality and purity.

He said that they are in the honey collection season which starts in November and ends in May, there is the harvesting of the sweet, although there are some problems such as low temperatures that affect the productive performance of the bees.

He pointed out that when the cold is very intense, especially in the interior of the State where there is a mountain, the low temperatures feel stronger and the bees do not leave the hives and have to be artificially fed with sugar to prevent them from eating the honey that they produce.

He recalled that in Yucatan there are 11,000 beekeepers and it is estimated that there are 250,000 hives when a few years ago the number of beekeepers was 13,000 to 14,000 and it was estimated that there were 300,000 to 350,000 hives, and the annual honey production it was from 10 thousand to 13 thousand tons.

Finally, Ortíz Vazquez opined that the cold, the intense drought, the high temperatures, and the progress in clearing for crops and promotion of livestock have had an impact, the number of beekeepers has reduced the hives and the reduction of this important export food, marketing in the country and locally; they need support to continue with their beekeeping activities.

