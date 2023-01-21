In 2022, Chichen Itza collected 700 million pesos in admission fees

The archaeological zone was visited by 2.6 million people.

In 2022, 700 million pesos were obtained for the payment of admission to Chichén Itzá, according to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The director of the Archaeological Monuments Zone of Chichén Itzá, Marco Antonio Santos Ramírez, indicated that an average of 7,123 tourists arrived every day, and the payment for access was just over two million pesos.

Therefore, in the four days that the protest – highway closure – stopped entering the pre-Hispanic city, 28,000 visitors, and the economic loss is 8 million pesos.

Of the total amount in 2022, INAH obtained about 170 million pesos, while the Yucatan State government obtained about 500 million pesos.