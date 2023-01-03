Hot weather will prevail this Tuesday, January 3rd in Merida

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN) an anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere centered in the Southeast is expected to cause little rain potential for this Tuesday, January 3 in Merida.
During the first days of 2023 heat will prevail in Yucatan, with very low rainfall probability for this first Tuesday of 2023.
Cool temperatures are expected in the morning of up to 21° C, which will rise during the course of the day to 32° C in the afternoon.
It is recommended to stay tuned to official media such as Conagua’s Meteorological Service and the State Civil Protection (Procivy) to avoid any effects this Tuesday.
TYT Newsroom
