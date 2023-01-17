Hospitality has a protocol for emergencies; motels must comply (AMHY)

After the femicide occurred on Saturday, January 7th in Eros II motel located in the city of Mérida, the president of the Mexican Association of Yucatán Hotels (AMHY), Juan José Martín Pacheco, pointed out that there are hotel protocols that involve reporting through 911.

He pointed out that the same protocol must be followed by the local and ministerial police to attend and to carry out the corresponding investigation.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) revealed that Eros II motel staff did not make any report in this regard to the authorities.

He added that the hotel industry has clear protocols that have to apply to all lodging centers.

On January 10th, the security authorities and the State Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Joshua H., the alleged femicide of Yeimy Berenice, was found dead inside the MGT hotel, located in the Laureles neighborhood of the municipality of Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico.

The FGE reported that there was already an arrest warrant, prior to the discovery of the body. They were proceeding with the arrest of the defendant for aggravated femicide, but found him dead instead.

TYT Newsroom