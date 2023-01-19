“Héroes Ciudadanos” arrive in Progreso to register health personnel and give them cards with special discounts

In order to give back for the work that dozens of women and men did during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Government in coordination with the Progreso City Hall recently received documents from health personnel of the municipality, this to register them in the “Citizen Heroes” program, which aims to benefit with discounts to those who at the time risked their lives to safeguard the lives of others.

Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, explained that, without a doubt, this program is a way to reward the efforts of nurses, doctors, orderlies and all the personnel who faced the health contingency.

That is why, on this occasion, the mayor instructed the Health Department to register its personnel to the state program to obtain discounts in governmental procedures, such as driver’s license, birth certificate, among others, and in commercial establishments.

The reception of documents took place at the Health facilities, where 45 employees handed in a copy and original of their official identification, their last pay stub and their Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

It is worth mentioning that “Citizen Heroes” is a program aimed at medical, public safety, firefighters, custodians, civil protection, army, navy and national guard personnel who serve 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to maintain the care of citizens, regardless of the risks involved in their work.

These cards are a way to thank them for their work, especially during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants.

Finally, Zacarías Curi thanked all the personnel for their support to gradually control this disease in the port, and reiterated that as far as he is concerned, his administration will continue to cooperate in actions for the health care of the inhabitants.

TYT Newsroom