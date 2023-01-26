Happy ending for Aron, the dog that was mistreated in San José Tecoh

The little dog that suffered animal cruelty by its owner in the neighborhood of San José Tecoh, in the south of the city, has been rescued and treated by a veterinarian.

On Tuesday, January 24th, members of the association 4 Patitas Mid, went to the call of Mrs. Deyanira U., who denounced through social networks that a puppy named “Aron” was mistreated by his owner. An individual who has also been accused of showing his private parts to local girls.

The canine was taken to a veterinarian and was diagnosed with malnutrition and Ehrlichia due to a tick problem, fortunately, the members of the association treated the animal on time and are taking charge of the case now.

They thanked the courage of the citizen Deyanira for denouncing the abuse before the authorities.

We also learned that the Attorney General’s Office is already investigating the attack, which we reported earlier today.

